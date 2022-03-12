$879.63 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) will report sales of $879.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $959.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $776.30 million. Range Resources reported sales of $626.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Range Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 269.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after purchasing an additional 888,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

