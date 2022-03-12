91,071 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 4.6% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,263,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.52. 491,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,286. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34.

