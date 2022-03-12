91,690 Shares in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of IDEAYA Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,243 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 409,712 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 923,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 144,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 130,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $492.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

