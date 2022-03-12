95,350 Shares in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.44% of Telesat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSAT opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.33. Telesat Corp has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $48.35.

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

