A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Up 135.0% in February

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, an increase of 135.0% from the February 13th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19,078.00.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.48. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.