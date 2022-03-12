AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLVLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

VLVLY opened at $17.52 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

