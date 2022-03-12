AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
Several analysts recently weighed in on VLVLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
VLVLY opened at $17.52 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About AB Volvo (publ) (Get Rating)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
