AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 26.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

