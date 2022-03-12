Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after acquiring an additional 379,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,133,000 after acquiring an additional 54,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

AKR stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 230.78%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.