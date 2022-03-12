Accel Wealth Management Acquires 818 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 143,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,927,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

MSFT opened at $280.07 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

