Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AXDX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 417,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $403,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 321,679 shares of company stock worth $1,375,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,508,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 400,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 105,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.