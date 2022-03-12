Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.24

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and traded as low as $29.19. Accor shares last traded at $29.19, with a volume of 698 shares changing hands.

About Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

