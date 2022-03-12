Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.24

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and traded as low as $29.19. Accor shares last traded at $29.19, with a volume of 698 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97.
About Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)
