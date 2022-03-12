Accretion Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Up 137.5% in February

Accretion Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ENER stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. Accretion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,416,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $9,403,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $15,717,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $8,019,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Accretion Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

