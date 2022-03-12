AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACRX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ACRX opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 272,974 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

