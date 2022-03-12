ACG Wealth Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 241,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $201.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.38 and its 200 day moving average is $220.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

