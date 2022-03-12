ACG Wealth Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $211.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.