ACG Wealth Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ACG Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $340.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.00 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

