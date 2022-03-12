ACG Wealth Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ACG Wealth lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.9% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $527.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $515.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $322.38 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

