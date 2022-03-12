ACG Wealth Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $170.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.82. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

