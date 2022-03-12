ACG Wealth Has $6.13 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.9% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

NYSE:CRM opened at $197.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.25.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.