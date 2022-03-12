ACG Wealth Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ACG Wealth lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,537 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 673,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 685,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,502,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $1,148,450. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

