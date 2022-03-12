ACG Wealth Sells 1,963 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ACG Wealth cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $149.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.80. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,199 shares of company stock worth $38,010,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

