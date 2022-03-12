ACG Wealth Sells 2,002 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

ACG Wealth lowered its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the period. MTC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 894,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,405 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $55.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

