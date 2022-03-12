ACG Wealth Sells 5,899 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $226.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $211.42 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

