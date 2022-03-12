AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Downgraded by Desjardins

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

ATY stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $131.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth $3,150,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

