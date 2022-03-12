Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927. The firm has a market cap of $150.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.40). Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Adams Resources & Energy (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

