Addison Capital Co Has $4.13 Million Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares during the period. Cano Health accounts for 1.9% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Addison Capital Co owned 0.10% of Cano Health worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cano Health by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $139,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $16.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CANO. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

