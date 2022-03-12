Addison Capital Co Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.0% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 632.3% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $153.73 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.41 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

