Addison Capital Co Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 18,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

