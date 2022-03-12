Addison Capital Co Lowers Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Addison Capital Co lessened its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Safehold makes up approximately 6.7% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Addison Capital Co owned 0.33% of Safehold worth $15,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Safehold by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Safehold by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Safehold by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $499,851.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,371,181 shares of company stock worth $200,249,173. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

SAFE stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

SAFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.51.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

