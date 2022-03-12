Addison Capital Co Purchases 8,450 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Camping World comprises approximately 1.9% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Addison Capital Co owned 0.12% of Camping World worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 31.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,952 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 3,685.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 578,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

CWH opened at $30.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 3.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

