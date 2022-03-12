Addison Capital Co Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 3.2% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $55,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.57 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

