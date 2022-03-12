Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Update

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 740,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Adler Group stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Adler Group has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80.
Adler Group Company Profile
