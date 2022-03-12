Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Update

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 740,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Adler Group stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Adler Group has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80.

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

