Adshares (ADS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.11 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $64.11 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00006826 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00229533 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,021,998 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

