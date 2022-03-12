Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Advance Auto Parts worth $25,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $4,178,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.16.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $204.08. The stock had a trading volume of 527,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,651. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $173.65 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

