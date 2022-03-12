Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Update

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,210,000 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the February 13th total of 88,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of AMD opened at $104.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

