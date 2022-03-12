AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 498.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

