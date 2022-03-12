African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Short Interest Down 53.7% in February

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGAC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,233. African Gold Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

