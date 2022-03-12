Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE AFN traded down C$1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching C$38.87. The company had a trading volume of 64,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,473. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.72. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.85 and a 12 month high of C$48.47. The stock has a market cap of C$730.52 million and a P/E ratio of 63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.29.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

