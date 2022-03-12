AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.08

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.08 and traded as low as $5.61. AGF Management shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 623 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on AGFMF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

