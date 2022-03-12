AI Doctor Trading 8.8% Lower This Week (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $78,498.01 and $82.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00034164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00105499 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

