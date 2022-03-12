AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Down 57.3% in February

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 783,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $36.24 and a 52-week high of $54.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90.

AAGIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AIA Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AIA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

