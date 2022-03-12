AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

AIBRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.15) to €2.65 ($2.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €2.75 ($2.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.