Akash Network (AKT) Price Hits $1.04 on Major Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $118.60 million and $522,318.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002660 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00046214 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.00 or 0.06597874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,187.08 or 1.00037883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041777 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

