Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.51

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.51 and traded as high as C$11.22. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$11.09, with a volume of 1,655,444 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of C$4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -51.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.72%.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

