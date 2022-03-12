Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Alarm.com reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $35,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.44. 214,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $95.83.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

