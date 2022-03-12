Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Alarm.com worth $39,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter worth $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 113.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter worth $216,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $64.44 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $35,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ALRM. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

