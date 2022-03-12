Alchemix (ALCX) Hits Market Capitalization of $109.57 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $109.57 million and $3.24 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $93.54 or 0.00239037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00105512 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,409,747 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,321 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.