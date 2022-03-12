Alchemy Pay (ACH) One Day Volume Tops $8.03 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $164.16 million and $8.03 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00391764 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00077156 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00096197 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,490,173 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.