Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Trading Down 3.6%

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.31. 816,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 682,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.46.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $844.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc

