Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 8.3% This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and $85.44 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00182686 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00026518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00360447 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00054614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,062,349,413 coins and its circulating supply is 6,627,009,116 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

